Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - Parents can learn strategies for supporting their child's mental health and well-being at a free, community-sponsored conference in St. Thomas on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

The evening conference, Connecting Families for Mental Health and Well-Being, will feature a keynote address from Dr. Colin King titled Understanding Childhood and Adolescent Anxiety.

Dr. King, psychological services co-coordinator at Thames Valley District School Board, has extensive experience in community, hospital and mental health settings with children and adolescents experiencing learning, behavioural and social-emotional challenges.

The event is sponsored by the Thames Valley Parent Involvement Committee, Thames Valley District School Board, and London District Catholic School Board and will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Free childcare, transportation and refreshments will be provided.

What: Understanding Childhood and Adolescent Anxiety with Dr. Colin King
When: February 8, 2017 - 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Where: St. Joseph's Catholic High School, 100 Bill Martyn Parkway, St. Thomas ON
To Register: www.tvdsb.ca/ConnectingFamilies
Registration Deadline for Child care and/or Transportation Service: January 29, 2017

For more information:
Sharon Gowdey,
Parent Reaching Out Lead for Thames Valley Parent Involvement Committee
tvpic.pro@gmail.com
