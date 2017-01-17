 Spring Dream Lottery in Port Stanley 

|
Public Meeting - Planning Applications - Monday, January 16, 2017
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 7:20 p.m. - Zoning By-law Amendment - 42335 Ron McNeil Line
Background: The subject lands, which are located on the south side of Ron McNeil
Line, west of the CN rail line, have approximately 606 metres of frontage on Ron
McNeil Line and are approximately 40.78 hectares (100.77 acres) in lot area. Municipally
known as 42335 Ron McNeil Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot
2, Range 2 North of Edgeware Road, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality
of Central Elgin.
The applicant is proposing to rezone the retained lands from a severance of a surplus
farm dwelling (LDC Application E70/16), to prevent a new dwelling from being built,
in accordance with the Municipality's policies for surplus farm dwelling severances.
The applicant is also seeking to permit rural-residential use of the severed surplus
dwelling lot, and to prevent the existing barn on the retained lands from being
used for livestock purposes.
After Mr. McCoomb explained the details of Zoning By-Law Amendment, there were no
written submissions, or questions, from the public, or council members. The Public
Meeting concluded with a Zoning By-Law Amendment to be considered at a future Meeting
of Council.
The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin
Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 16, 2017
Delegation(s) - None.
Roll Call - All accounted for.
Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported.
Correspondence (Action)
1. Port Stanley Sailing Squadron
Correspondence received from the Port Stanley Sailing Squadron expressing appreciation
for dredging work in the Port Stanley Harbour while identifying a concern with an
increase in surge at their docks this past season as compared to previous years.
Dan McNeil commented that money was apportioned several years ago for a Hydro Dynamic
study and that if needed, a surge barrier be installed to limit the surging in the
harbour. Lloyd Perrin commented that Riggs Engineering had just completed a study
and that a draft report would soon be available for Council.
A motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council direct
staff to send correspondence to the Port Stanley Sailing Squadron thanking them
for their comments regarding the recent dredging work in the Port Stanley Harbour;
and further that Council consider these comments when future harbour dredging takes
place. The Motion was Carried.
2. Pickleball Courts
Correspondence received from residents requesting Council investigate and establish
indoor courts for Pickleball.
Dan McNeil commented that friends from Port Stanley were at Council tonight expecting
something to be said about Central Elgin Pickleball involvement. Some outdoor Pickleball
activities have started over the past season at Union Sports Field with the Parks
department setting up court borders, and securing a storage locker on site. Mayor
Marr commented that Pickleball is a growing sports and that Central Elgin currently
does not have any existing facilities. The school is certainly an alternative, and
was looking forward to the report for options.
A motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council direct
staff to prepare a report for Council which outlines options available for the establishment
of indoor and or outdoor courts in Central Elgin which could be used for purposes
of Pickleball. The Motion was Carried.
Correspondence (for Council's Information) - The Motion that Correspondence
for Council's Information Item #1 be received as information and filed was put forward
by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Sally Martyn, with no discussion on any Item, the
Motion was Carried.
1. Environment and Land Tribunals Ontario - Ontario Municipal Board Copy
of Appointment for Hearing received from OMB respecting Prespa Construction Limited
- COA 18-16, 159 St. George Street
Reports
Central Elgin Planning Office
Chief Administrative Officer
CAO 04-17 Spring Dream Lottery in Port Stanley
Report: In November 2016, Rita Fieder from Solinsky Consulting Inc. - Lottery &
Raffle Management contacted staff at the Municipality of Central Elgin and requested
permission to raffle a home in Port Stanley in a "Spring Dream Lottery" to benefit
hospitals in London, Ontario. The lottery will feature a Prespa home, located at
335 Edith Cavell Boulevard, Unit 15, in Port Stanley.
Sally Martyn commented that the Lottery was supporting London Hospitals, not our
own local Hospital. Mayor Marr commented that a number of visitors will come to
Port Stanley to see the home, and the many others available.
A motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dan McNeil that that Council
permit the 2017 Spring Dream Lottery to feature a "Lottery House" in Port Stanley.
and that confirmation be sent to Solinsky Consulting Inc. that the Municipality
of Central Elgin has no objection to the Spring Dream Lottery tickets being sold
at the "Lottery House" as per Report CAO 04-17. The Motion was Carried.
Director of Physical Services
By-law(s) - A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth
that by-laws 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105 be taken collectively. No discussion followed,
the Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively.
By-law 2102 Confirmatory By-law
By-law 2103 Being a By-law to Execute an Agreement with AMICO respecting Eastwood
Subdivision Reconstruction, Phase 3, Stage 5
By-law 2104 Site Plan Agreement - Prespa Construction Ltd., Development of Plan of
Condominium - McPherson Court
By-law 2105 Being a By-law to Name Part of a Public Highway as Robin Ridge Drive
By-law 2106 Purchase and Sale Agreement - 138 William Street - Moved by Harold
Winkworth and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council approve the amendment to the
Edith Cavell Storm Sewer Capital Project in the amount of $180,000 for land acquisition
to be funded by the tax rates stabilization reserve. The Motion was Carried.
Moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that By-law 2106 be read a 1st,
and 2nd time. Carried.
Moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that By-law 2106 be read
a 3rd time, and finally passed. Carried.
Public Notice
Resolutions
New Business
Unfinished Business
1. Yard Waste Report - costs for rural leaf pickup
Closed Session
Adjournment - Council adjourned at 7:40 P.M.