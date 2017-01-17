 Spring Dream Lottery in Port Stanley 



Public Meeting - Planning Applications - Monday, January 16, 2017 Zoning By-law Amendment 1. 7:20 p.m. - Zoning By-law Amendment - 42335 Ron McNeil Line Background: The subject lands, which are located on the south side of Ron McNeil Line, west of the CN rail line, have approximately 606 metres of frontage on Ron McNeil Line and are approximately 40.78 hectares (100.77 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 42335 Ron McNeil Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 2, Range 2 North of Edgeware Road, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin. The applicant is proposing to rezone the retained lands from a severance of a surplus farm dwelling (LDC Application E70/16), to prevent a new dwelling from being built, in accordance with the Municipality's policies for surplus farm dwelling severances. The applicant is also seeking to permit rural-residential use of the severed surplus dwelling lot, and to prevent the existing barn on the retained lands from being used for livestock purposes. After Mr. McCoomb explained the details of Zoning By-Law Amendment, there were no written submissions, or questions, from the public, or council members. The Public Meeting concluded with a Zoning By-Law Amendment to be considered at a future Meeting of Council. The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 16, 2017 Delegation(s) - None. Roll Call - All accounted for. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported. Correspondence (Action) 1. Port Stanley Sailing Squadron

Correspondence received from the Port Stanley Sailing Squadron expressing appreciation for dredging work in the Port Stanley Harbour while identifying a concern with an increase in surge at their docks this past season as compared to previous years. Dan McNeil commented that money was apportioned several years ago for a Hydro Dynamic study and that if needed, a surge barrier be installed to limit the surging in the harbour. Lloyd Perrin commented that Riggs Engineering had just completed a study and that a draft report would soon be available for Council. A motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council direct staff to send correspondence to the Port Stanley Sailing Squadron thanking them for their comments regarding the recent dredging work in the Port Stanley Harbour; and further that Council consider these comments when future harbour dredging takes place. The Motion was Carried. 2. Pickleball Courts

Correspondence received from residents requesting Council investigate and establish indoor courts for Pickleball. Dan McNeil commented that friends from Port Stanley were at Council tonight expecting something to be said about Central Elgin Pickleball involvement. Some outdoor Pickleball activities have started over the past season at Union Sports Field with the Parks department setting up court borders, and securing a storage locker on site. Mayor Marr commented that Pickleball is a growing sports and that Central Elgin currently does not have any existing facilities. The school is certainly an alternative, and was looking forward to the report for options. A motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council direct staff to prepare a report for Council which outlines options available for the establishment of indoor and or outdoor courts in Central Elgin which could be used for purposes of Pickleball. The Motion was Carried. Correspondence (for Council's Information) - The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Item #1 be received as information and filed was put forward by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Sally Martyn, with no discussion on any Item, the Motion was Carried. 1. Environment and Land Tribunals Ontario - Ontario Municipal Board Copy of Appointment for Hearing received from OMB respecting Prespa Construction Limited - COA 18-16, 159 St. George Street Reports Central Elgin Planning Office Chief Administrative Officer CAO 04-17 Spring Dream Lottery in Port Stanley

Report: In November 2016, Rita Fieder from Solinsky Consulting Inc. - Lottery & Raffle Management contacted staff at the Municipality of Central Elgin and requested permission to raffle a home in Port Stanley in a "Spring Dream Lottery" to benefit hospitals in London, Ontario. The lottery will feature a Prespa home, located at 335 Edith Cavell Boulevard, Unit 15, in Port Stanley. Sally Martyn commented that the Lottery was supporting London Hospitals, not our own local Hospital. Mayor Marr commented that a number of visitors will come to Port Stanley to see the home, and the many others available. A motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dan McNeil that that Council permit the 2017 Spring Dream Lottery to feature a "Lottery House" in Port Stanley. and that confirmation be sent to Solinsky Consulting Inc. that the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objection to the Spring Dream Lottery tickets being sold at the "Lottery House" as per Report CAO 04-17. The Motion was Carried. Director of Physical Services By-law(s) - A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that by-laws 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105 be taken collectively. No discussion followed, the Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2102 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2103 Being a By-law to Execute an Agreement with AMICO respecting Eastwood Subdivision Reconstruction, Phase 3, Stage 5 By-law 2104 Site Plan Agreement - Prespa Construction Ltd., Development of Plan of Condominium - McPherson Court By-law 2105 Being a By-law to Name Part of a Public Highway as Robin Ridge Drive By-law 2106 Purchase and Sale Agreement - 138 William Street - Moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council approve the amendment to the Edith Cavell Storm Sewer Capital Project in the amount of $180,000 for land acquisition to be funded by the tax rates stabilization reserve. The Motion was Carried. Moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that By-law 2106 be read a 1st, and 2nd time. Carried. Moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that By-law 2106 be read a 3rd time, and finally passed. Carried. Public Notice Resolutions New Business Unfinished Business 1. Yard Waste Report - costs for rural leaf pickup Closed Session Adjournment - Council adjourned at 7:40 P.M.

