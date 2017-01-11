 Wednesday, January 11, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on the FAO Report
  Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP  
 Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on the FAO Report 
The following is a statement from Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on the FAO's Ontario Health Sector report:

"Today's release of the Financial Accountability Office report on Ontario's health sector once again confirms that the Wynne Liberals are attempting to balance the budget on the backs of patients and our health care providers.

"Years of Liberal mismanagement and waste has meant chronic underfunding and cuts to our health care system. Patients are already suffering - we see this every day with the overcrowding at our hospitals, the lack of available family doctors, and the unmanageable waitlists for surgery, mental health services, or a long-term care bed.

"This report shows that the high quality health care and level of service that the people of Ontario need and deserve will become increasingly impossible to provide. Instead of taking measures to address this, the Wynne Liberals have wasted billions on failed electronic health records, and have prioritized the growth of unnecessary health care bureaucracy at the expense of frontline patient services.

"The FAO's report reveals a $2.8 billion hole in the government's budget. The only way that they will be able to fill it is by continuing to slash doctors, nurses, and patient services. Rather than own up to their mistakes, the Wynne Liberals continue to punish patients in desperate need of care."


