 Ontario 150 



"New Year's festivities are an important opportunity to come together, celebrate what we have and reflect on what matters in our lives. As we enter Canada's 150th anniversary, Ontario is uniquely positioned to lead celebrations and take bold steps forward, embracing the future of our province and country. Since confederation, Ontario has been a leader. Our 150th anniversary is a chance for us to remember how incredible this province is, how much we have to be proud of and what we can accomplish together. It's an opportunity to reflect on our collective achievements as innovators and leaders - in the arts and culture, in science and technology, and in sport - and to recognize the values that have shaped our success. When I travel across our province, I see inclusion, innovation and opportunity. That's why Ontario is worth celebrating. Our inclusive spirit is based on a deeply held belief in equality of opportunity and compassion. Our collection of diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences is an asset that helps our province to grow and evolve. Our innovators are recognized internationally, and our businesses, educational institutions and creators are pushing the boundaries of what others think is possible. Our creative talent is the envy of the world and we are leveraging these assets by building a strong, sustainable environment for innovation. The wealth of opportunities in our province inspires people from all over the world. Many dream of building a life in Ontario. They save and sacrifice to call this province home and succeed here because of our unwavering commitment to education, tolerance and equity. Throughout the year, we will recognize and celebrate these qualities and values with events and initiatives in every corner of the province that honour our past, showcase our present and inspire future generations. We want to ensure that every Ontarian has the opportunity to participate in these celebrations and are supporting our communities to leave strong economic, social and cultural and legacies. This support is highlighted by our Community Capital Program, which will fund infrastructure projects and breathe life into communities; our Partnership Program, which will engage our youth charting the course for our future; and our Community Celebration Program, which will feature the events and festivities warranted by this milestone. Additionally, we will build on the legacy of the Pan Am and Parapan Am Games by celebrating the ability of sport to heal and reconcile as we host two international multi-sport events, the North American Indigenous Games and the Invictus Games. 2017 promises to be memorable and historic for our province. Ontario is Canada's largest, most diverse and dynamic province with a promising future. As we enter 2017, I'm proud to celebrate all of this in recognition of what it truly means to be Ontarian and I invite all Ontarians to join in these exciting and inspiring celebrations!"

