 Member of Provincial Parliament Jeff Yurek looks ahead to 2018 provincial election 

St. Thomas, Ontario - Two term incumbent Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin
Middlesex London Jeff Yurek said he looks forward to the next provincial election,
scheduled for June 2018.
"I'm very humbled that local conservatives across Elgin and Middlesex counties and
the southern part of the City of London continue to endorse the work I have done,"
said Mr. Yurek. His comments follow his official acclamation as the P.C. Party of
Ontario's candidate in Elgin Middlesex London.
With more than a hundred local Tories in attendance Saturday at the St. Thomas Seniors
Recreation Centre, Yurek provided updates on the ongoing work of P.C. leader Patrick
Brown and his P.C. caucus colleagues.
"Our main effort is to present an action-plan that will make daily life in all regions
of Ontario more affordable for families, businesses, and seniors." Yurek also noted
that 2017 will feature the P.C. Party of Ontario's development of its election platform.
Consultations begin this spring culminating in a policy conference to be held in
the fall.
"What we have been hearing for years is how the cost of living in the province has
spiralled out of control," Yurek added. "The soon to be 15 years of Liberal waste
and mismanagement have increased our taxes, rationed our health care, and made hydro
rates unaffordable."
First elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2014, Yurek has served as the Official Opposition
critic for Natural Resources and currently serves as Health Critic. "We are very
pleased to continue to have Jeff as our MPP and candidate for 2018," noted riding
President Dan Reith.
The Elgin Middlesex London PC riding association will announce its campaign team
later this year.