  ELGIN MIDDLESEX LONDON P.C. RIDING ASSOCIATION  
 Member of Provincial Parliament Jeff Yurek looks ahead to 2018 provincial election 
St. Thomas, Ontario - Two term incumbent Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin Middlesex London Jeff Yurek said he looks forward to the next provincial election, scheduled for June 2018.

"I'm very humbled that local conservatives across Elgin and Middlesex counties and the southern part of the City of London continue to endorse the work I have done," said Mr. Yurek. His comments follow his official acclamation as the P.C. Party of Ontario's candidate in Elgin Middlesex London.

With more than a hundred local Tories in attendance Saturday at the St. Thomas Seniors Recreation Centre, Yurek provided updates on the ongoing work of P.C. leader Patrick Brown and his P.C. caucus colleagues.

"Our main effort is to present an action-plan that will make daily life in all regions of Ontario more affordable for families, businesses, and seniors." Yurek also noted that 2017 will feature the P.C. Party of Ontario's development of its election platform. Consultations begin this spring culminating in a policy conference to be held in the fall.

"What we have been hearing for years is how the cost of living in the province has spiralled out of control," Yurek added. "The soon to be 15 years of Liberal waste and mismanagement have increased our taxes, rationed our health care, and made hydro rates unaffordable."

First elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2014, Yurek has served as the Official Opposition critic for Natural Resources and currently serves as Health Critic. "We are very pleased to continue to have Jeff as our MPP and candidate for 2018," noted riding President Dan Reith.

The Elgin Middlesex London PC riding association will announce its campaign team later this year.


