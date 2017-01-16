The Knights of Columbus are true healthcare crusaders, and have stepped up to support STEGH through a very generous $5,000 donation towards STEGH's new CT Scanner.

The new CT Scanner is a component of the Great Expansion $16 million fundraising goal. With an increase in patient healthcare needs at STEGH, a new CT Scanner will expand clinical capabilities with numerous diagnostic improvements in General Imaging, Emergency Medicine, Oncology and Cardiology Imaging. In addition to dedicated cancer imaging; the new CT Scanner features a 40%-70% radiation dose reduction; acute stroke imaging; and, rapid image acquisition (decreasing scan times).

In the photo, Members of the Knights of Columbus, Bernie Sheridan (Left) and Harald Schraeder (right) present the 'big cheque' to Paul Jenkins, STEGH Foundation Executive Director (centre).