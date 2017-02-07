 KCCA issues a watershed conditions statement: flood outlook 

February 6, 2017, St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing a watershed conditions statement-flood outlook for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed.

Environment Canada is forecasting rainfall amounts of 25 to 35 mm for Tuesday. "If we get the forecasted rain, water levels in the creek will rise," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Fortunately, a lot of the snowpack has already melted away which will reduce the risk of flooding."

Currently, many watercourses in the watershed are open and in some areas the ice is less than 2 inches thick. Kettle Creek is frozen in Port Stanley, including the inner and outer harbours. The risk of an ice jam is low.

Residents along Kettle Creek are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions. Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is reminding parents to use extreme care around all watercourses, flood plain areas and ponds.

“"The ice cover is unstable, banks can be very slippery and the water is fast flowing and very cold," warns Dow. "Parents need to remind their children that waterways and riverbanks aren't playgrounds."

Updates will be made available if conditions warrant. This flood outlook will remain in effect until Thursday, February 9th. For further updates log on to www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KettleCreekCa.