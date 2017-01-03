

St. Thomas - Warmer temperatures, melting snow and rain forecast over the next couple of days has prompted Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to issue a Watershed Conditions Statement-Water Safety. The forecast is predicting 10-25 mm of rainfall over the next couple days. Much of the rain should be absorbed by the snow pack and snowmelt should be light throughout the Kettle Creek watershed. "The current snowpack measures approximately 30 mm of snow water equivalent across the watershed", says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor. "The water levels in our local creeks and streams are seasonal, with the available capacity to handle any runoff from the forecasted rain or melting snow." The public is advised to monitor local conditions and take appropriate actions including moving items to higher ground if necessary. Residents are advised to stay away from ditches and creeks and to exercise caution near reservoirs and ponds as the combination of slippery banks and fast-flowing water is very dangerous. Ice may become unstable and is no longer thick enough to support recreational sports. Parents in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from flood plain areas. This statement will be in effect until Wednesday, December 28. Creek conditions and weather forecasts will be monitored closely and updates will be issued as warranted. For further updates connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook @KettleCreekCA The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:

Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.

Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.

Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

