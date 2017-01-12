 KCCA issues a watershed conditions statement: flood outlook 

|
January 12, 2017, St. Thomas - The Kettle Creek watershed area has received between
20 and 50 mm of rain over the past 48 hours. An additional 5 to 10 mm of rain is
possible later today. Most of the snowpack has melted; therefore, any additional
rain can be expected to run off directly into the creek resulting in higher water
levels.
"Currently the creek is flowing higher than normal," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation
supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, "With additional rain in the
forecast, the creek's water levels will continue to increase however serious flooding
is not expected."
Residents are advised to exercise caution near open bodies of water. Banks adjacent
to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and when combined with cold,
fast-flowing water pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children
and pets away from watercourses at this time.
