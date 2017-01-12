 Thursday, January 12, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
KCCA issues a watershed conditions statement: flood outlook
January 12, 2017, St. Thomas - The Kettle Creek watershed area has received between 20 and 50 mm of rain over the past 48 hours. An additional 5 to 10 mm of rain is possible later today. Most of the snowpack has melted; therefore, any additional rain can be expected to run off directly into the creek resulting in higher water levels.

"Currently the creek is flowing higher than normal," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, "With additional rain in the forecast, the creek's water levels will continue to increase however serious flooding is not expected."

Residents are advised to exercise caution near open bodies of water. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and when combined with cold, fast-flowing water pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from watercourses at this time.

For further updates visit www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KettleCreekCa.


