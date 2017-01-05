 Thursday, January 05, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
If you have it, they will come!
  by Doug Harvey  
 If you have it, they will come! 
Winter is a slow time in Port Stanley, especially after the Christmas holidays, which makes it a perfect time to do research on some new ideas. The most obvious finding that I came across during this ongoing project, was the fact best described by this short phrase "If you have it, they will come!". Now, you can read many meanings into that phrase, but for me, right now, there is only one. I'm talking about Port Stanley's Main Beach, and the Port Stanley West Breakwater, also known as the Pier, with all the new, and rehabilitated features which makes it quite unique in the area.

History showed us that Port Stanley thrived in the past because it's location, having good access to Lake Erie, and being in close proximity to many major market centers. The London and Port Stanley Railway was built with that phrase, "If you have it, they will come!", in mind, because it was easy to gain access to the Lake Erie shipping network that existed at the time. Prosperity in the area had it's ups and downs, but it was always due to this transportation link between London and Port Stanley, and the now growing Tourism industry.

In 1921 the London and Port Stanley Railway broke a record with over a million rider-trips to Port Stanley, a respectable number, even when compared to the number of todays visiting tourists. The Tourist industry grew by leaps and bounds because of new investments, and the vision of satisfying the needs of the Tourist while staying in Port Stanley. The variety was endless, with legendary milestones such as the Inclined Railway, electric railway, bathhouses, boardwalk, and the Stork Club. Over time, the many advantages that Port Stanley had gained, one by one, would after awhile, be lost because of forever changing times.

When Central Elgin took over the Port Stanley Harbour lands, they had big shoes to fill, trying to find ways to give the Port Stanley Harbour a makeover that results in a taste of the fortunes made in times gone past. But one noticeable element that has been a common link to success from Port Stanley's famous past to even today, is location, and what draws people here. Even with the freezing cold, and wind gusts over 50 kilometers per hour, you still see people on the beach, on the Pier, taking a glimpse, a picture, or video, to quench their infatuation of our legendary Port Stanley Beach. Past history shows us the way, and points in the direction that variety satisfies the visitor the most, and gives the best chances for success.


