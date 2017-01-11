 Employers are being asked to be part of the solution 

 Wednesday, January 11, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
The EmployerOne is an annual local survey of employers in Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford counties and the Cities of London and St. Thomas. Last year information was gathered from over 300 employers. The survey asks questions about employers' current workforce, hires and separations, recruitment methods as well as education, skills and training needs. By reaching out to, and having employers filling out the survey, we can provide a more robust analysis and in depth vision of both current and projected industry trends; as well as the overall status of the local labour market.

Laura Elliott, Director of Education of the Thames Valley District School Board states, "The EmployerOne Survey results will help drive programming in our schools. Trends resulting from the survey will guide our staff to provide relevant programming to meet current and future needs of our students and the workforce they will enter."

Completing the EmployerOne Survey has benefits to employers.

EmployerOne…

  • -Is a helpful HR planning tool
  • -Helps identify skills shortages
  • -Informs the community about their needs
  • -Is a confidential, once-a-year survey
  • -Is for businesses big and small

"The survey gives very valuable information on hiring patterns, skill and labour gaps, and more that can provide very relevant local labour market information. We can then use that data to inform clients around career choices, second career and job opportunities," Jeff Surridge, CEO of Community Employment Services- Woodstock.

The 2017 EmployerOne Survey is available to employers until January 31, 2017. The EmployerOne is available at: http://fclmpb.fluidsurveys.com/s/2017employerone/.

EmployerOne is a collaboration of workforce, economic, education and business groups. EmployerOne is lead by the Local Employment Planning Council, a project supported by the Elgin Middlesex Oxford Workforce Planning and Development Board. This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario

Contact:
Tricia Flatley, Communications Officer
Workforce Planning and Development Board
519-672-3499 ext 102 tricia@workforcedevelopment.ca


