

Elgin County Museum open for Family Day, Monday, February 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Looking for something to do this Family Day? Join us at the museum for a free day of family fun activities. Visit the new 'Lace Up' exhibition on skating and winter sports, try your hand at table top hockey, get creative on the craft table, and explore the museum with a scavenger hunt. On loan from the Canadian Museum of History, 'Lace Up' follows skating from its European origins to the recent Canadian Olympic successes. A series of colourful panels explore hockey, figure skating and speed skating. Selections from the museum's skate collection have been added to the exhibit including metal and wooden "strap-ons" and a couple of early "Tack's" have been obtained on loan. Photos from ice skating shows put on by St. Thomas and Elgin County figure skating clubs from the early 1950s to the 1980s are also on display. Reprints have been made of four history panels which now hang in the Memorial, created by Catharine Spratley, detailing hockey and skating history at both the Granite Rink and the Memorial Arena. Two other winter sports popular in the region – curling and hockey - are covered as well. Key loans from private collections include the "Malahide Medal" on loan from the London Curling Club. Presented to area curlers way back in 1865 – it is still competed for and will make its way to the St. Thomas Curling Club in March for this year’s competition. Two curling rocks probably used in Winnipeg around 1910 are in the show along with the hand-painted chest they were transported in. Colourful curling sweaters and jackets abound, including the official volunteer togs from the 1977 Brier hosted by the City of London and assisted by St. Thomas. Two early table top hockey games – 1940 and 1960 – show dramatic improvements in the detailing of the men. Two modern day sets have been set up in the exhibit for use (so be careful).

