 Saturday, February 04, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
News Regional National Events Weather Community Directory Sports Real Estate Classifieds Photos Video Contact Us
Port Stanley Foodland Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow Port Stanley News Kettle Creek Inn Molly Maid click here to viewRussell House Apparel - natural fibres clothing at affordable prices
News / news
More news   -  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 More news, 349 available.
Elgin County Museum open for Family Day
  Georgia Sifton, Elgin County Museum  
 The Urban Farm
 Elgin County Museum open for Family Day 
 Eating Disorders Awareness Week
 Time to complain about your taxes is running out
 Elgin County Community Satisfaction Survey Helps
 Vecchio Meets with Municipal Leaders and Councillors from Across EML
 Port Stanley Harbour Budget
 Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 23rd, 2017
 Warden Gerry Marshall elected Chair of Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus (WOWC)
 Air is cleaner, Ontarians healthier since Ontario shut down coal
 Construction starting for Rescue Boat Boathouse in Hofhuis Park
 Free parent conference offers strategies for managing childhood and adolescent anxiety
 Would U Rather
 Celebrating 100 Years Of Women's Right To Vote
 Spring Dream Lottery in Port Stanley
 Knights of Columbus - local healthcare crusaders!
 Member of Provincial Parliament Jeff Yurek looks ahead to 2018 provincial election
 KCCA issues a watershed conditions statement: flood outlook
 Employers are being asked to be part of the solution
 Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on the FAO Report
 Kettle Creek Conservation Authority urges residents to be cautious around local waterways
 Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 9th, 2017
 A Line in the Sand
 Cold Weather Alert Issued for Elgin County
 Alzheimer Awareness Month

Elgin County Museum open for Family Day, Monday, February 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Looking for something to do this Family Day? Join us at the museum for a free day of family fun activities. Visit the new 'Lace Up' exhibition on skating and winter sports, try your hand at table top hockey, get creative on the craft table, and explore the museum with a scavenger hunt.

On loan from the Canadian Museum of History, 'Lace Up' follows skating from its European origins to the recent Canadian Olympic successes. A series of colourful panels explore hockey, figure skating and speed skating. Selections from the museum's skate collection have been added to the exhibit including metal and wooden "strap-ons" and a couple of early "Tack's" have been obtained on loan. Photos from ice skating shows put on by St. Thomas and Elgin County figure skating clubs from the early 1950s to the 1980s are also on display. Reprints have been made of four history panels which now hang in the Memorial, created by Catharine Spratley, detailing hockey and skating history at both the Granite Rink and the Memorial Arena.

Two other winter sports popular in the region – curling and hockey - are covered as well. Key loans from private collections include the "Malahide Medal" on loan from the London Curling Club. Presented to area curlers way back in 1865 – it is still competed for and will make its way to the St. Thomas Curling Club in March for this year’s competition. Two curling rocks probably used in Winnipeg around 1910 are in the show along with the hand-painted chest they were transported in. Colourful curling sweaters and jackets abound, including the official volunteer togs from the 1977 Brier hosted by the City of London and assisted by St. Thomas.

Two early table top hockey games – 1940 and 1960 – show dramatic improvements in the detailing of the men. Two modern day sets have been set up in the exhibit for use (so be careful).


Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Welcome Guest! | Login | Home | Terms of Use | RSS Feeds
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Send mail to webmaster@portstanleynews.com with questions or comments about this web site.
Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695