 Elgin County Community Satisfaction Survey Helps 



London, ON - A Community Satisfaction Survey is scheduled to start in January in West Region to solicit public opinions about the services the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments deliver to communities throughout the region. The Community Satisfaction Survey is a telephone survey that randomly selects members of the public (16 years or older) who live in Ontario. The survey takes about five to seven minutes to complete and is strictly voluntary. Those contacted and willing to participate are asked about issues such as community security, perceptions of crime and youth issues in the community, OPP presence in the community, service delivery and even how the OPP investigates crime and enforces the law. The information provided by those surveyed is being collected by a research consultant, R.A. Malatest & Associates Ltd. that has been retained by the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services. The information is treated confidentially and the names, telephone numbers, and addresses of those surveyed will not be included in the survey results provided to the OPP. Once the survey is complete, the results will be used in the OPP Business Action Plan and Annual Report. The information will also be useful in helping OPP’s East Region set out goals and objectives to improve on the services it delivers to communities across the Region. These surveys are done throughout the province on a rotational three year schedule. The West Region detachment surveys will start in January and are expected to be completed by March 30, 2017. The Ontario Provincial Police would like to thank those who participate in the Community Satisfaction Survey and who take the time to help the OPP in its vision of Safe Communities.... A Secure Ontario.

