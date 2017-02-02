 Elgin County Community Satisfaction Survey Helps 

|
London, ON - A Community Satisfaction Survey is scheduled to start in January in
West Region to solicit public opinions about the services the Ontario Provincial
Police (OPP) detachments deliver to communities throughout the region.
The Community Satisfaction Survey is a telephone survey that randomly selects members
of the public (16 years or older) who live in Ontario. The survey takes about five
to seven minutes to complete and is strictly voluntary. Those contacted and willing
to participate are asked about issues such as community security, perceptions of
crime and youth issues in the community, OPP presence in the community, service
delivery and even how the OPP investigates crime and enforces the law.
The information provided by those surveyed is being collected by a research consultant,
R.A. Malatest & Associates Ltd. that has been retained by the Ministry of Community
Safety and Correctional Services. The information is treated confidentially and
the names, telephone numbers, and addresses of those surveyed will not be included
in the survey results provided to the OPP.
Once the survey is complete, the results will be used in the OPP Business Action
Plan and Annual Report. The information will also be useful in helping OPP’s East
Region set out goals and objectives to improve on the services it delivers to communities
across the Region. These surveys are done throughout the province on a rotational
three year schedule.
The West Region detachment surveys will start in January and are expected to be
completed by March 30, 2017. The Ontario Provincial Police would like to thank those
who participate in the Community Satisfaction Survey and who take the time to help
the OPP in its vision of Safe Communities.... A Secure Ontario.