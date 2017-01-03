 Chambers to Province: Whoa On Cap-and-Trade 



A group of 20 Chambers of Commerce across Ontario are calling for a deferral of the Provincial Government's Cap and Trade program scheduled to be implemented January 1, citing high costs of the program layered on top of skyrocketing electricity prices, lack of sector by sector economic impact and a change in policy direction in the United States. The St. Thomas & District Chamber has joined with colleagues across Ontario to support the call to defer, in response to growing concerns raised by Members. Bob Hammersley, Chamber President & CEO, says he has heard from far too many businesses that are very worried about the potential impact. "With the federal imposition of a carbon tax not slated until 2018, and other global unknowns including the post-election actions of the U.S. – our biggest trading partner – we struggle with the logic or need to add another tax burden so hastily. Giving market currency to carbon is a necessary step, but our policies must capture our global reality. Due to the aggressive campaign on carbon here, firms could relocate to lower-cost countries. Canada has seen more than 150 firms close or relocate since 2008, affecting almost 30,000 jobs. St. Thomas and District was among the hardest hit in the last downturn and the Chamber wants to do everything possible to avoid taking steps backward." In Ontario, since 2004, electricity prices have increased by 383%, from a flat rate of 4.7 cents a kilowatt hour to 18 cents a kilowatt hour at peak times. The introduction of the cap and trade system will add further charges on natural gas, gasoline and diesel fuel that will be keenly felt by every individual and business in Ontario. The Chambers feel the unintended impact of Ontario's cap and trade is to encourage removal of jobs and investment from clean grids like Ontario to much dirtier grids in the U.S. and elsewhere, Despite repeated requests, we still have not received a sector by sector economic impact analysis and given that President-Elect Trump and a vast majority of states seem unlikely to participate in the cap and trade program, Chambers across Ontario request that the Ontario government delay the implementation of the cap and trade program for at least one year. Background Information Ontario Auditor General's Latest Report The recent Auditor General concerns outlined in her recent report (Chapter 3):

click here to link to the Auditor General's Report Some of the main concerns cited in the Auditor General's Report are: The cap-and-trade system will result in only a small portion of the required greenhouse-gas reductions needed to meet Ontario's 2020 target.

Cap and trade is expected to bring higher electricity prices, which may lead people to switch to cheaper natural gas—a fossil fuel that also produces greenhouse gases. Between 2017 and 2020, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change plans to spend up to $1.32 billion of cap-and-trade revenues to address this issue. The Action Plan indicates that this will result in 3 Mt (megatonnes) of reductions. However, neither the Ministry nor the provincial agency that oversees Ontario's electricity system could show how they arrived at the 3-Mt estimate. In addition, the $1.32 billion is expected to have only a small impact on reducing the expected electricity price increases. In particular, electricity prices are projected to increase by 14% for businesses and 25% for households; after applying the $1.32 billion, businesses will still face a 13% increase and households 23%.

No plan for achieving renewable natural gas goal.

Climate Change Action Plan commits about $1 billion to previously approved initiatives: some initiatives were approved years before the Action Plan was created. By including these projects in the Action Plan, the Province has found an alternative way to fund their costs— but will not achieve any additional emissions reductions

Under the linked system, Ontario's cap does not actually control the amount of greenhouse gases that can be emitted in Ontario: Because Ontario has chosen to link with California and Quebec, Ontario may exceed its own emissions cap if Ontario emitters decide to purchase allowances from Quebec or California. The cap on emissions set by the Ontario government consequently does not actually control Ontario emissions. LIST OF PARTICIPATING CHAMBERS

Ajax Pickering Chamber of Commerce

Burlington Chamber of Commerce

Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce

Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber

Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce

Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce

Ingersoll Chamber of Commerce

Kingston Chamber of Commerce

London Chamber of Commerce

North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce

Northwestern Ontario Associated Chambers of Commerce

Newmarket Chamber of Commerce

Sault Ste Marie Chamber of Commerce

Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce

St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce

Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce

Timmins Chamber of Commerce

Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce

