

Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 9th, 2017 Roll Call - All Councillors present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - Nothing reported. Adoption of Minutes - No Minutes. Delegations - No Delegations. Correspondence (Action) 1. Kettle Creek Conservation Authority

Correspondence received from Kettle Creek Conservation Authority respecting "Notice of Meeting for Conservation Authority Levy Approval". In accordance with provisions of the Conservation Authorities Act and regulations made governing the approval of Conservation Authority levies, notice is hereby given to all member municipalities of a meeting to approve the 2016 budget of the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. The meeting will take place at the St. Thomas Public Library, 153 Curtis Street, St. Thomas, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 beginning at 10:00 a.m. At the meeting, the proposed KCCA budget and enclosed levy apportionment will be subject to resolution according to the provincial regulations governing approval of ‘non-matching’ municipal levies and of Conservation Authority budgets. In the interim and to reduce our borrowing costs, we would appreciate your provision of one-half of the total levy apportioned to your municipality in 2017, at your earliest opportunity. With a total of seven Municipalities in the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority watershed, Central Elgin, Middlesex Centre, London, Thames Centre, Malahide, Southwold, and St. Thomas, the combined 2017 Total Levy is $853,575.00 which has increased $55,841.00 from the combined 2016 Total Levy of $797,734.00. The Central Elgin's 2017 Total Levy is $68,540.78 which has increased $4,313.08 from the 2016 Total Levy of $64,227.70. Council passed a Motion to approve the KCCA levy apportionment of $68,540.78. Correspondence (for Council's Information) - The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #2 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Sally Martyn, with no discussion on any Item, the Motion was Carried. 1. County of Elgin Land Division Committee

Notice of Decision received from County of Elgin Land Division Committee respecting E79/16, Hepburn. 2. Community Safety Zones

Copy of correspondence sent to the County of Elgin from Central Elgin respecting Community Safety Zones. Reports Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 78-16 Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - Andrew Sloan, 315 Colborne Street - A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CEP 78-16 Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - Andrew Sloan, 315 Colborne Street be received as information. The Motion was Carried. A follow-up Motion was presented concerning a minor change to the By-law for approval because of minor change decided at the public meeting.The Motion was Carried. Chief Administrative Officer CAO 01-17 End of Year Building Report - 2016 Report: - The Municipality issued 396 building permits for 2016 which increased the permits by 10 compared to 2015. This is an all time record for the number of permits issued in the history of Central Elgin. The Municipality issued permits for 85 new housing starts which resulted in a 93% increase from 44 houses in 2015. The total value of construction increased by $12,227,287.00 over 2015 which also resulted in an all time record amount of $27,674,696.00. A motion was passed to receive CAO 01-17 as information. CAO 03-17 Evaluation Committee, Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan Request for Proposals (RFP) - A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin designate Mayor David Marr, Councillor Stephen Carr, Councillor, Dan McNeil, Donald Leitch, CAO; Karen Harris, Director of Financial Services; Jim McCoomb, Planner; and Lloyd Perrin, Director of Physical Services to serve on the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan Evaluation Committee to evaluate Proposals and recommend to Council a preferred proponent team to complete the project as set out in the approved Terms of Reference as per Report CAO 03-17. The Motion was passed with only Harold Winkworth opposed. Report: Council has established a Steering Committee and a Technical Committee for the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan project. Three Council members have been appointed to the Steering Committee: Mayor David Marr, Councillor Stephen Carr and Councillor Dan McNeil. A number of Central Elgin and County of Elgin staff will serve on the Technical Committee. The Municipality has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to carry out the project. The submission deadline for Proposals closes on January 11, 2017. The RFP process involves the creation of an Evaluation Committee to review the proposals and recommend a preferred proponent to Council. A two envelope approach is being taken with scoring based on the quality of the proposals and pricing. Consultants will then be shortlisted for an interview with the Evaluation Committee. Finally a preferred proponent will be identified. Staff would recommend that Council formally establish the Evaluation Committee composed of the three Council members on the Steering Committee along with Municipal staff from the Technical Committee involved in key aspects of the project: Donald Leitch, CAO; Karen Harris, Director of Financial Services; Jim McCoomb, Planner; and Lloyd Perrin, Director of Physical Services. Director of Physical Services Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 01-17 Appoint the Audit Firm for 2016 Audit - A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report DFS01-17 Appoint the Audit Firm for 2016 Audit as information; AND FURTHER THAT the Mayor and staff be authorized to then sign the necessary Audit Engagement and Audit Planning letters for 2016. The Motion was Carried. DFS 02-17 Establish 2017 Interim Tax Installment Information - A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report DFS 02-17 Establish 2017 Interim Tax Installment details as information. The Motion was Carried. Report: - Each year the Director of Finance/Treasurer brings forward to Council a report and by-law establishing the installment tax rate, process and dates for the interim tax billing for the year. In 2013, Council approved a change in the timing and presentation of the interim and final tax bills. The content and timing of the bills will remain the same while there may be some slight changes to the presentation of the information as part of the previously upgraded financial system. Staff will be available to assist ratepayers with any issues related to the changes through all channels of customer service. The timing of the installments has proven to work well, with the ratepayer in mind, by allowing one payment to be made for all municipal services on the same dates as their utility bills are due. Staff is pleased with the response of ratepayers to those changes and will continue to strive to make further refinements in 2017 with a focus on efficiency and cost effectiveness. With that in mind, the 2017 interim tax installment due dates are proposed to be March 15th and May 15th. Finally,the interim tax installment amounts for all ratepayers, as in prior years, will be based on exactly fifty (50) percent of the final 2016 taxes for each property as provided for in Section 317 of The Municipal Act, 2001, S.O. 2001, c.25. The impact of any 2017 assessment changes and the final combined tax rate will be applied to the final installments of this year. DFS 03-17 2017 Annual Temporary Borrowing By-law - A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive DFS 03-17 2017 Annual Temporary Borrowing By-law as information. The Motion was Carried. Report: - This report seeks authorization for temporary borrowing, If and when required, to meet certain capital and current expenditures in 2015 based on cash flow needs as may be necessary from time to time. The Municipal Act requires authorization for a temporary borrowing by-law each calendar year. The current lines of credit established by the Bank of Montreal for use by the Municipality of Central Elgin annually are $3.0 million for current expenditures and $3.5 million for temporary capital financing respectively. Temporary borrowing allows for the smooth operation of the Municipality and any costs of temporary borrowing will be reflected in the operating and capital budget reporting annually. Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief By-laws - A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Sally Martyn that by-laws 2095, 2096, 2097, 2098, 2099, 2100, 2101 be taken collectively. No discussion followed, the Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2095 ZBA - Sloan, 315 Colborne Street By-law 2096 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2097 Appointment of Auditor for 2016 Audit By-law 2098 2017 Interim Tax Levy, Payment of Taxes, Penalty and Interest for Non-Payment of Taxes By-law 2099 Authorize Temporary Borrowing for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2017 By-law 2100 Being a By-law to Amend By-law 1430 By-law 2101 Being a By-law to Amend By-law 1429 Public Notice Resolutions New Business Unfinished Business 1. Yard Waste Report - costs for rural leaf pickup Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 7:44 PM CS1 Litigation or Potential Litigation (s.239(2)(e)) and/or Solicitor-Client Privilege (s.239(2)(f)) - Eastwood Subdivision - Sanitary Sewer Connections CS2 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - Block 63, Plan 11M-31, East Road Adjournment

