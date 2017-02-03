Janan Dean, Project Coordinator, YWCA - St. Thomas-Elgin Immigration Portal

Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 23rd, 2017 Roll Call - All present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported. Adoption of Minutes The Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Council dated December 12, 2016 were adopted. Delegations 1. YWCA - St. Thomas-Elgin Immigration Portal

Janan Dean, Project Coordinator, YWCA - St. Thomas-Elgin Immigration Portal, was in attendance to provide an update on the new website at www.WelcometoSTE.ca. This project is intended to attract Newcomers to the area. Newcomers Attraction Considerations Canadian population growth has slowed and immigration will become the main source of growth Permanent Residents (PRs)are increasingly choosing to settle outside of metropolitan areas In 2005, 72% of PRs lived in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver; In 2014, this dropped to 56% (-16%) In 2005, 4% of PRs lived outside an urban area. In 2014, this increased to 7%. (+3%) There is no projected increase in the number of accepted Permanent Residents and therefore attraction competition within Canada will increase Local Considerations 38% of Elgin employers have had difficulty filling an open position in the past 12 months - 6% above the national average

Top three reasons: Lack of applicants, lack of qualifications, and lack of technical skills.

1,373 18-24 year olds left Elgin between 2007 - 2012 - 991 in Oxford County and +5,091 in Middlesex

Above average rate of self—employment leading to succession planning needs for agriculture and small businesses Community Engagement Nine-month process

Conversations with 50 community services and groups

Newcomer focus groups involving 15 people of diverse ethnic backgrounds living in St. Thomas and Elgin County Correspondence (Action) Correspondence (for Council's Information) - The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #8 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Dan McNeil and seconded by Fiona Roberts, with no discussion on any Item, the Motion was Carried. 1. Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration

Correspondence received from Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration inviting participation in Ontario's Volunteer Recognition Programs for 2017. 2. AMO

Copy of correspondence received from AMO advising of AMO's 2017-18 Strategic Objectives. 3. Closure of Rural Schools

Copy of correspondence received from the County of Elgin supporting Central Elgin's resolution regarding "Closure of Rural Schools". 4. Property Taxation on Railway Right-of-Way's Collected by Municipalities in Ontario

Copy of resolution sent to the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, from the Town of Fort Frances respecting "Inequity in Property Taxation on Railway Right-of-Way's Collected by Municipalities in Ontario". 5. Fire Department Infrastructure

Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, from the Township of Montague respecting Fire Department Infrastructure. 6. Hydro Rates for Rural Customers

Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, from the Township of Montague respecting structure of hydro rates for rural customers. 7. Ontario Power Generation

Correspondence received from Ontario Power Generation respecting Pickering Nuclear Power Station. 8. Communities in Bloom

Correspondence received from Communities in Bloom inviting participation in the Canada 150 Category of the 2017 National Edition of Communities in Bloom. Reports Chief Administrative Officer CAO 05-17 Compensation Review

Report - Council's Personnel Committee, at its meeting of August 31, 2016, recommended that the Municipality undertake a review of Central Elgin's pay equity compliance and Salary Grid. Staff is recommending that Central Elgin obtain the services of Ms.Love to conduct the review. The review is required to ensure that the Municipality has tools and systems in place to support a compliant and competitive pay structure. Deliverables will include the following components: An updated Compensation Policy reflecting market placement

A 2017 salary structure based on wage analysis from the municipal sector that will include a hierarchy of jobs, banding, and recommended ranges.

Pay Equity Plan documentation and 2017 analysis. Ms. Love has previously conducted a similar review with the County of Elgin which will assist Central Elgin in regards to her knowledge and understanding of the market place in Elgin County. Funds for this project have been allocated in the proposed 2017 Budget. A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approves to accept the proposal from Ms. Love dated December 1, 2016 with an set limit of $34,100 plus HST as per Report CAO 05-17. The Motion was Carried. Director of Physical Services PW 01-17 DWQMS Water Infrastructure Review - A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receives and approves the Drinking Water Quality Management System (DWQMS) Water Infrastructure Review Report as per Report PW 01-17. The Motion was Carried. Director of Financial Services/Treasurer Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 01-17 Monthly Alarm Activity Report - A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 01-17 December 2016 Monthly Alarm Activity Report as information. The Motion was Carried. By-laws - A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dan McNeil that by-laws 2107, 2108 be taken collectively. No discussion followed, the Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2107 ZBA - 42335 Ron McNeil Line By-law 2108 Confirmatory By-law Public Notice Resolutions New Business Unfinished Business 1. Yard Waste Report - costs for rural leaf pickup Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 7:49 P.M. CS1 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - Block 63, Plan 11M-31, East Road Adjournment - Meeting was adjourned at 8:01 P.M.

