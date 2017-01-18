 Wednesday, January 18, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
St. Thomas, ON – The Ontario Legislative Assembly is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in Ontario by inviting one young women (18-23) from each riding to Queen's Park for an inspirational day trip.

Young women interested in civics and current affairs are encouraged to apply for this exciting learning and networking experience.

This opportunity includes a behind the scenes perspective of provincial parliament with a chance to meet prominent Ontario women, Members of Provincial Parliament, and other women their age who share similar interests in learning the functions of public office, democracy, and ones right to vote.

For more information please visit www.ontla.on.ca.

The deadline for applications is February 28, 2017.


