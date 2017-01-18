Celebrating 100 Years Of Women's Right To Vote

St. Thomas, ON – The Ontario Legislative Assembly is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in Ontario by inviting one young women (18-23) from each riding to Queen's Park for an inspirational day trip.

Young women interested in civics and current affairs are encouraged to apply for this exciting learning and networking experience.

This opportunity includes a behind the scenes perspective of provincial parliament with a chance to meet prominent Ontario women, Members of Provincial Parliament, and other women their age who share similar interests in learning the functions of public office, democracy, and ones right to vote.

For more information please visit www.ontla.on.ca.

The deadline for applications is February 28, 2017.