

The following is a statement from Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on Alzheimer Awareness Month: "January is recognized as Alzheimer Awareness Month. "Alzheimer's disease and other dementias currently affect nearly 200,000 Ontarians over the age of 65. This month I encourage you to learn more about Alzheimer's disease and take the time to support someone who may be affected. "It is crucial to recognize that caregivers and family members spend an average of 100 hours a month caring for their loved one with Alzheimer's. Help in everyday tasks, such as bathing, meal preparation and dressing, is needed for someone living with this disease. It is critical to ensure that there are proper supports in place not only for patients but also for their caregivers, as caring for someone with Alzheimer's can be quite overwhelming. "Alzheimer's disease and dementia are not a normal and inevitable part of aging, and experts believe effective treatments – even a cure – can be found. "As we highlight Alzheimer Awareness Month I would like to thank the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, volunteers, researchers, health care professionals, and all caregivers for their tireless work in caring for and supporting those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease."

