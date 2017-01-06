 Friday, January 06, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
News Regional National Events Weather Community Directory Sports Real Estate Classifieds Photos Video Contact Us
Port Stanley Foodland Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow Port Stanley News Kettle Creek Inn Molly Maid click here to view Beach Side Cottage Rentals
News / news
More news   -  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 More news, 344 available.
Alzheimer Awareness Month
  Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP  
 Cold Weather Alert Issued for Elgin County
 Alzheimer Awareness Month 
 Summer Student Employment Opportunities
 If you have it, they will come!
 Ontario 150
 2016 Headlines in Review
 KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety
 Spring 2017 Tree Seedling Program
 2017 World Tubing Championships
 Chambers to Province: Whoa On Cap-and-Trade
 Fined $1,200 for Selling Wild Turkey Eggs
 Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Applications Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Parking Restrictions in the County
 Enforcement Blitz Across Southwestern Ontario Finds Most Hunters Obeying Rules
 Acclaimed local author Kelley Armstrong donates $3,500 to Elgin County Library
 A Minor Incident at London International
 Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 12th, 2016
 2016 Black Tie Masquerade Gala Reveals Unprecedented $60,000 Raised!
 Elgin Ballroom Dance Club donates to Christmas Care
 OES - ADAH Chapter 276 donates to STEGH's Great Expansion
 Soup with Santa - Free Event for Families
 Ontario Cancer Screening Performance Report 2016
 Jones New Elgin County Warden for 2017
 Canada's Volunteer Awards

The following is a statement from Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on Alzheimer Awareness Month:

"January is recognized as Alzheimer Awareness Month.

"Alzheimer's disease and other dementias currently affect nearly 200,000 Ontarians over the age of 65. This month I encourage you to learn more about Alzheimer's disease and take the time to support someone who may be affected.

"It is crucial to recognize that caregivers and family members spend an average of 100 hours a month caring for their loved one with Alzheimer's. Help in everyday tasks, such as bathing, meal preparation and dressing, is needed for someone living with this disease. It is critical to ensure that there are proper supports in place not only for patients but also for their caregivers, as caring for someone with Alzheimer's can be quite overwhelming.

"Alzheimer's disease and dementia are not a normal and inevitable part of aging, and experts believe effective treatments – even a cure – can be found.

"As we highlight Alzheimer Awareness Month I would like to thank the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, volunteers, researchers, health care professionals, and all caregivers for their tireless work in caring for and supporting those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease."


Friday, January 06, 2017 | Welcome Guest! | Login | Home | Terms of Use | RSS Feeds
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Send mail to webmaster@portstanleynews.com with questions or comments about this web site.
Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695