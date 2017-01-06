|
The following is a statement from Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on Alzheimer
Awareness Month:
"January is recognized as Alzheimer Awareness Month.
"Alzheimer's disease and other dementias currently affect nearly 200,000 Ontarians
over the age of 65. This month I encourage you to learn more about Alzheimer's disease
and take the time to support someone who may be affected.
"It is crucial to recognize that caregivers and family members spend an average
of 100 hours a month caring for their loved one with Alzheimer's. Help in everyday
tasks, such as bathing, meal preparation and dressing, is needed for someone living
with this disease. It is critical to ensure that there are proper supports in place
not only for patients but also for their caregivers, as caring for someone with
Alzheimer's can be quite overwhelming.
"Alzheimer's disease and dementia are not a normal and inevitable part of aging,
and experts believe effective treatments – even a cure – can be found.
"As we highlight Alzheimer Awareness Month I would like to thank the Alzheimer Society
of Ontario, volunteers, researchers, health care professionals, and all caregivers
for their tireless work in caring for and supporting those afflicted with Alzheimer's
disease."