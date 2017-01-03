 Tuesday, January 03, 2017  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
St. Thomas, ON – Less than a year ago, 39 teams - most dressed in elaborate costumes - descended on the majestic Kettle Creek Valley in St. Thomas, Ontario, to compete in the first-ever, entirely no skills necessary, World Tubing Championships.

The 2016 World Tubing Championships combined the pursuit of worldwide winter sporting glory with supporting the care of a community's most vulnerable newborns, raising more than $60,000 to renovate our award-winning Hospital's Special Care Nursery.

Winter is no longer coming, it's here! And with it, the RETURN OF THE WORLDS!

Yes, the 2017 World Tubing Championships are once again set to take place at the McCaig Family International Tubing Park. Described as “a no skills necessary event” the World Tubing Championships is open to just 60 teams of four raising $1,000 each.

Presented by Impressions Printing, and supported throughout the community by great local businesses including McDonald's and Callon-Dietz, the 2017 World Tubing Championships is a seriously unserious fundraiser to support the purchase of a state-of-the-art CT Scanner.

WHAT: A one-of-a-kind, no skills necessary Snow Tubing Competition set in the majestic Kettle Creek Valley, surrounded by roaring fires and roasting s'mores, all in support of OUR award-winning Hospital

WHEN: Saturday, February 18th, 2017 and Sunday, February 19th, 2017.

WHERE: The McCaig Family International Tubing Park – Sunset Drive and Bush Line in St. Thomas, Ontario

WHY: We are raising money to purchase a state-of-the-art CT scanner for our redeveloped hospital

HOW: Whether you want to cheers on those pursuing winter sporting glory, or take part in the competition yourself, The Worlds is open to everyone who believes in the power of community!

SPECTATORS: It is once again free to attend the World Tubing Championships. In fact, we are offering free shuttles from Elgin Mall, free s'mores, free fireworks thanks to Railway City Tourism, and free entertainment throughout the weekend, including local country star, Genevieve Fisher!

PARTICIPANTS: Teams of four will raise $1,000 to compete for the prestigious title of World Champion. Teams can pay to participate, or fundraise the entire amount. Any gift over $20 is eligible for a charitable tax receipt. Visit www.TheWorlds.ca to learn more.

BY THE #S:

  • >$60,000 raised
  • 39 teams
  • 300,000 online event media impressions
  • 2 - # of fire eaters and bag pipers
  • 0 – amount of snow on the ground one week prior to the event
  • 1 - # of special care nurseries renovated

2017 EVENT PARTNERS:

  • Impressions Printing
  • Steelway Building Systems
  • Callon-Dietz
  • Dowler-Karn
  • Streib Trucking
  • Diply.com
  • Railway City Tourism
  • JWA Group
  • EllisDon
  • SOS Bins
  • H. Broer Equipment & Services
  • McDonald's St. Thomas
  • Geerlinks Home Hardware
  • My Fireplace & Coad
  • myFM 94.1
  • The St. Thomas Weekly
  • BX93

About the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation

Since 1985, the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation has partnered with the community to support OUR Hospital in the delivery of an excellent patient care experience. Through the generosity of OUR donors we invest in the professional development of frontline staff, advanced medical equipment, and the physical infrastructure of our award-winning Hospital. Visit ItsOURHospital.ca and like us on Facebook to learn more.

About the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital

The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is a 166-bed facility providing comprehensive 24-hour coverage in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, Emergency and Family Medicine. More than 800 professionals work at STEGH, including over 200 credentialed Professional Staff who provide in-hospital care ensuring that we provide the highest quality of care to each and every patient who walks through our doors. As a fully accredited Hospital, we are proud to serve the City of St. Thomas and all eight municipalities within the County of Elgin. Visit STEGH.on.ca to learn more.


