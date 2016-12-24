 Spring 2017 Tree Seedling Program 

|
With winter underway, the furthest thing from our minds is planting trees. However,
this is the time when placement of orders ensures good selection of stock and proper
planning for site preparation. The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has a wide
variety of native tree and shrub seedlings available for Spring 2017 for the low
cost of $0.25/seedling.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is offering native and Carolinian
tree and shrub species to private landowners in the Kettle Creek watershed. This
offer will focus on enhancing interior forest habitat, extending forest corridors
and creating windbreaks and stream buffers within the Kettle Creek watershed.
Trees purchased through this program may be planted by the landowner or through
KCCA's full planting service. Trees have been preordered and for some species, limited
quantities are available. To ensure your trees are planted in Spring 2017, please
complete your application early.
Staff would be happy to arrange a site visit with you to help you plan your planting
project. Sites over 2.5 acres may be eligible for further price discounts through
the 50 Million Tree Program.
We cannot guarantee our Tree Planting Program will exist in the same capacity in
years to come, so we are encouraging landowners to contact us now if you are interested
in planting trees on your property. Please also feel free to provide our contact
information to your neighbours and friends who also may be interested in planting
trees on their property.
We look forward to continuing to work with you to improve the environmental conditions
of the Kettle Creek watershed.
For more information on KCCA's tree planting program, please contact:
Jeff Lawrence 519‐631‐1270 x231,
jeff@kettlecreekconservation.on.ca
Betsy McClure 519‐631‐1270 x229,
betsy@kettlecreekconservation.on.ca