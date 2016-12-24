

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 19th, 2016 Roll Call - Stephen Carr arrived late at 7:38 P.M. A Motion moved by Dan McNeil, and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approve an addendum to the agenda for the Planning Regular meeting for Monday, December 19th being CS4 Security of Property. The Motion was Carried. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported. Delegation(s) 1. Renaming of Dexter Line

Copy of correspondence received from Kyle and Isabel Cronk, regarding the renaming of Dexter Line. Kyle Cronk said, "The past five years, or more have been turmoil for the residents of Dexter Line. We have had meetings, we have had arguments, we have had land deals, we have had frustration, and then we have lived eleven months of hell, while some say why the unnecessary road was even built. Mrs. Sjoerdsma, eighty-one years old, she wanted to be here tonight, but had a family emergency. This week she called me, and thanked me for standing up for the people. I feel like Robin Hood sometimes, fighting the administration of wrongdoing, standing up for the little guys, and gals, who get bullied, but I will leave that alone for now. Now Central Elgin staff wants to change the name of the road I live on, a road that I share with eight other families. Last month I came to the meeting here, the last time I was here, Don Leitch told me he would never agree with my suggestion of the changing of the name of Dexter Line, and he said that Dexter Line won't be there long anyhow. What empathy your staff have towards the people. How can this be in this day and age. I had a long talk with some of the residents of Dexter Line today. When I saw some of the suggestions in the agenda for the name changes, and to reach out to some of them. Some of the residents don't want the name changed either, but they are scared of this council, fearful to ask for what's right. The financial inconvenience, the overall inconvenience, for no gain at all, changing the Passports, the Drivers Licenses, the Health Cards, the business information, the banking information, and goes on, and on, and on. So let's look at a solution, let me give you some examples of roads here in Elgin County. Some of the examples I referred to are Fairview Road, which if you go north turns into Fairview Ave., and then turns into Burwell Road, if you go south on Fairview Road, it turns into Hawks Cliff. Imperial Road turns into Johns Street, then back into Imperial Road. Talbot Line in St. Thomas turns into Talbot Street, Talbot Hill, and then back into Talbot Line, changing four time within a mile. Pressey Line, Pressey Road changes in the middle of nowhere. The most damming of all, right here, we can all get up and look out the window to look at it, is Sunset Road, it turns into Sunset Drive right here at John Wise, then turns back into Sunset Road on the other side of St.Thomas. Why can't this happen to Dexter Road, or Dexter Line. I heard today about emergency services needing clear maps, yes they do, and changing the name of the road is the most dangerous thing you can do. There is no reason, where the new Dexter meets the Dexter Line, it's simply needs Dexter Road between the two conjunctions. I have seen it hundreds of times, and I'm sure you have too. Why do you need to inconvenience nine households to satisfy no one, it just does not make sense." Harold Winkworth questioned, "That Mr. Cronk would start throwing out this tag "Bullying", I become very offended unless you can support it, so in the meantime I would appreciate it, if you would just put that tag on the shelf. I'm more than willing to listen to you, to discuss things in a very positive way, but, I don't buy into that stuff, okay, so as far as the Bullying goes, unless you can support it, I would ask that you keep that to yourself. Lets deal with the real issue here." Mr. Cronk responded saying, "I appreciate that, and I would be happy to discuss the Bullying any time you would like to." Correspondence (Action) - Nothing on the Agenda. Correspondence (for Council's Information) - The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #6 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits. Sally Martyn was concerned that Mr. Cronk stated that these other people had signed the correspondence to council stating they did not object to the name change, but were bullied, or afraid of the municipality. Two citizens from Dexter Line that had been at Council earlier for applications for a Minor Variance were still in attendance, and Deputy Mayor Martyn wanted to ask them if they had felt bullied or afraid of the municipality when signing the correspondence to council. Mayor Marr said, "It's a little unusual to start interacting between here and the public, it' not really how we do things. I think that what you have there is item number three, which is from Mrs. Sjerdsma, regarding the renaming of Dexter Line and she objects to it. And then we have the others which are signed by the rest of the residents on there saying, they have no problem with Dexter Line. I think that we can take it for what it is." Sally Martyn also brought up the subject of costs associated with the renaming of Dexter Line that was mentioned in item #4, the correspondence signed by several residents on Dexter Line and said that Mr. Leitch had been doing some research into the costs mentioned. Mr. Leitch gave many examples of documents that would need to changed because of the change of address, and said that certainly there would be an inconvenience because of the change of address, but that the costs would be minor costs to the property owners, not in the range of thousands of dollars, and no reimbursement for costs from the Municipality. The Motion was Carried. 1. Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee (JAAC)

Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising of reappointment of Councillor Sally Martyn to serve on Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee (JAAC) for 2017. 2. Belmont Community Policing Committee

Copy of minutes from the Community Mobilization & Engagement Action Planning Meeting, Belmont Community Policing Committee dated December 8, 2016. 3. Renaming of Dexter Line

Copy of correspondence received from Lena Sjoerdsma regarding renaming of Dexter Line. 4. Renaming of Dexter Line

Copy of correspondence signed by several residents on Dexter Line regarding the renaming. 5. Ontario Municipal Board - Hearing

Copy of correspondence received advising of OMB Hearing respecting appeal by Don Neville, 44400 Talbot Line - Zoning By-law Amendment 6. Integrity Commissioner & Closed Meeting Investigator

Copy of correspondence received from the County of Elgin respecting appointments for Integrity Commissioner and Closed Meeting Investigator. Reports Committee(s) CEGT/Citizen Recognition Committee

Recommendation of New Name for Amalgamated Committee & Change to Nomination Criteria (Non Residents) A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Sally Martyn that Council approve the renaming of the Central Elgin Growing Together Committee/Citizen Recognition Committee to "Celebrate Central E|gin", and to ask the current Committee to consider nominees that are non residents of Central Elgin performing their volunteer work within Central Elgin to be recognized; AND FURTHER THAT Recognition of volunteer Service Awards be capped at no more than (10) ten annually as per the Report prepared by Councillor Fiona Roberts, on behalf of the Central Elgin Growing Together Committee/Citizen Recognition Committee. The Motion was Carried. Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 73-16 Accessory Apartments A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CEP.73.16 be received; AND THAT Council approve the establishment and implementation of a technical advisory committee to review and make recommendations on those measures necessary to implement Provincial direction on accessory apartments in response to Bill 140; AND FURTHER THAT said committee be comprised of staff, including the Chief Administrative Officer Donald N. Leitch, Director of Physical Services Lloyd Perrin, Chief Building Official Leon Bach, Fire Chief Chris McDonough, and Planner Jim McCoomb. The Motion was Carried. CEP 76-16 Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - David & Krista Ferguson, 42335 Ron McNeil Line A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP.76.16 be received; AND THAT direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to prohibit a new residential dwelling on lands located at 42335 Ron McNeil Line, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 2, Range 2 North of Edgeware Road, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; AND FURTHER THAT a date for a public meeting be scheduled for January 16th, 2016 at 7:20 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 77-16 Application for a Consent No. E84/16 - Edward Lucien & Pamela Anne Pietrzak A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E84/16 - Edward Lucien & Pamela Anne Pietrzak 47119 Dexter Line subject to the following conditions: a copy of the reference plan be provided to the Municipality of Central Elgin,

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. The Motion was Carried. Chief Administrative Officer CAO 71-16 BIA Board of Management - Fill Current Vacancy A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the recommendation of Jame Patriquin by the Port Stanley BIA Board of Management to fill the vacancy on the Port Stanley BIA Board of Management effective immediately as per Report CAO 71-16. The Motion was Carried. CAO 72-16 Sale of Property - 66 Lawton Street (Part of Lois Street Road Allowance) A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 72-16 Sale of Property - 66 Lawton Street (Part of Lois Street Road Allowance) as information. The Motion was Carried. Director of Physical Services PW 83-16 Eastwood Sanitary Servicing - Talbot Street A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin accepts the bid from Amico infrastructures (Oxford) Inc. for a total of $892,781.70 for the Eastwood Phase 3, Stage 5 servicing project on Talbot Street as per Report PW 83-16. The schedule of this tender allows for work to be completed between May 1 and November of 2017. Mayor Marr mentioned that a good portion of the cost of this project is being paid by the city of St. Thomas. The Motion was Carried. Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 11-16 Proposed 2017 User Fees & Charges A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report DFS 11-16 Proposed 2017 User Fees & Charges as information. The Motion was Carried. DFS 12-16 2017 Insurance Program Renewal A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin accepts the 2017 quote for Insurance and Risk Management Services submitted by BFL Canada for the Municipality's 2017 Insurance Program at a price of $194,540 plus applicable taxes as per Report DFS 12-16. Mayor Marr commented that it would be nice if we got the insurance quote in sooner, so that enough time would be available to shop around if not satisfied. The Motion was Carried. Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 10-16 Monthly Alarm Activities Report A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 10-16 Monthly Alarm Activities Report to November 20th, 2016 as information. Mayor Marr mentioned that, "When your looking at the total incidents for the yearend, we have three stations that are close to 200 calls in a year." He also said "Were getting up there, it's quite demanding for volunteers to respond to that many calls in a year, and is certainly going to have discussions about it I'm sure, in the future. Harold Winkworth asked the Fire Chief if a more detailed report indicating what was taking place. Fire Chief, Chris McDonough responded saying that all incidents are recorded electronically, and are separated by types, medical, fire, etc. We were providing a more detailed list, and changed to a short version, but can change back if Council wishes. Sally Martyn asked for the totals for all the stations be broken down by type, to give a better idea on what types of calls we are responding to. Fire Chief, Chris McDonough responded saying, "We could do that". The Motion was Carried. By-law(s) By-law 2084 Being a By-law to Name Part of a Public Highway Old Dexter Line A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that By-law 2084 be read a first, and second time. No discussion followed, the Motion was Carried. A Second Motion on that By-law, moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that By-law 2084 be read a 3rd time, and finally passed. No discussion followed, the Motion was Carried. By-law 2090 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2091 Being a By-law to Re-appoint JGM Consulting Inc. as Integrity Commissioner By-law 2092 Being a By-law to Re-appoint JGM Consulting Inc. as Closed Meeting Investigator By-law 2093 Being a By-law to Provide a Fee Schedule for Services by Departments/Divisions of the Municipality By-law 2094 Draft Plan of Subdivision - Prespa Construction Ltd. 34T-CE1401 A Motion Moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Sally Martyn that By-law 2090, 2091, 2092, 2093, and By-law 2094 be taken collectively. Mr. Leitch commented on By-law 2094 Draft Plan of Subdivision that Prespa Construction signed the development agreement today. Harold Winkworth commented on the safety of residents in the area when using McBain for construction purposes, and that finding an alternate access for Construction Only like Port Stanley's Sunset bluffs would benefit all. Lloyd Perrin said that is no possible alternate routes available in the area. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. Public Notice Resolutions New Business 1. Pupil Accommodation Review - PAR01 During the discussion on the Pupil Accommodation Review, an issue with the dates of the meetings came up, whether the meeting was on January 9th or 10th. Mayor Marr also said that he could not see how Central Elgin Council could make any kind of statement at this point without first having discussions with all the school councils. Harold Winkworth commented that maybe we should be challenging the school board from an economic perspective, because that's what's driving this. It's all about the dollars and cents. Talks about the quality of education at Southwold came up, that it is too big, and the school boundaries that don't make sense. Unfinished Business 1. Yard Waste Report - costs for rural leaf pickup Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 8:15 PM CS1 Security of Property (s.239(2)(a)) - ERTH Corporation CS2 Labour Relations or Employee Negotiations (s.239(2)(d) and/or Solicitor-Client Privilege (s.239(2)(f)) and/or Personal Matters about an Identifiable Individual (s.239(2)(b)) and/or Litigation or Potential Litigation (s.239(2)(e)) - Financial Services CS3 Security of Property (s.239(2)(a)) - Port Stanley Harbour Adjournment

