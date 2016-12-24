 Parking Restrictions in the County 



Elgin County, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind residents of the parking by-laws that are in effect during the winter months. No vehicles are to be parked on streets or roadways during 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. from the following areas: Municipality of Central Elgin

Municipality of West Elgin

Municipality of Bayham

Township of Southwold

Township of Malahide No vehicles are to be parked on streets or roadways during 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. from the following area: Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich The no-parking by-laws are there to allow snow removal crews to do their jobs well and timely. Municipality and Township staff has already been messaging their local areas regarding this concern. The Elgin County OPP would like to remind the motoring public that this by-law is in effect for everyone's benefit. Anyone wishing to gain information about parking by-laws can visit their local Municipality or Township website. OPP Contact Information OPP Non-emergency Phone: 1-888-310-1122

1-888-310-1122 CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-T.I.P.S. (8477)

1-800-222-T.I.P.S. (8477) OPP Website

Winter Driving Information: 1-800-268-4686

1-800-268-4686 Road Conditions

Elgin County OPP: 519-631-2920

519-631-2920 Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/OPP_News

Provincial ROPE Squad: toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673)

toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: toll free at 1-888-654-9426 or www.antifraudcentre.ca

toll free at 1-888-654-9426 or www.antifraudcentre.ca PhoneBusters: 1-888-495-8501 or www.phonebusters.com

1-888-495-8501 or www.phonebusters.com Counterfeit Money: www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes

