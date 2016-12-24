 Saturday, December 24, 2016  Proportional Viewing Options. 800 1024 1280 1440 1680 1920 Currently Viewing - 1024 ! Port Stanley Weather
News Regional National Events Weather Community Directory Sports Real Estate Classifieds Photos Video Contact Us
Port Stanley Foodland Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow Port Stanley News Kettle Creek Inn Molly Maid click here to viewDan Salhani Your Local Century 21 Network Agent
News / News
More News   -  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 More News, 338 available.
Parking Restrictions in the County
  PC Adam Crewdson, OPP  
 KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety
 Spring 2017 Tree Seedling Program
 2017 World Tubing Championships
 Chambers to Province: Whoa On Cap-and-Trade
 Fined $1,200 for Selling Wild Turkey Eggs
 Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Applications Monday, December 19th, 2016
 Parking Restrictions in the County 
 Enforcement Blitz Across Southwestern Ontario Finds Most Hunters Obeying Rules
 Acclaimed local author Kelley Armstrong donates $3,500 to Elgin County Library
 A Minor Incident at London International
 Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 12th, 2016
 2016 Black Tie Masquerade Gala Reveals Unprecedented $60,000 Raised!
 Elgin Ballroom Dance Club donates to Christmas Care
 OES - ADAH Chapter 276 donates to STEGH's Great Expansion
 Soup with Santa - Free Event for Families
 Ontario Cancer Screening Performance Report 2016
 Jones New Elgin County Warden for 2017
 Canada's Volunteer Awards
 "A FIGHT FOR CANCER"
 Port Stanley BIA General Membership Planning Meeting
 Auditor General's Report Shows Liberals Are Not Managing The Province
 Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, November 28th, 2016
 Santa Comes to Port Stanley
 Yurek Receives Petitions and Letters Calling on Government to Cancel Dutton/Dunwich Wind Project

Elgin County, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind residents of the parking by-laws that are in effect during the winter months.

No vehicles are to be parked on streets or roadways during 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. from the following areas:

  • Municipality of Central Elgin
  • Municipality of West Elgin
  • Municipality of Bayham
  • Township of Southwold
  • Township of Malahide

No vehicles are to be parked on streets or roadways during 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. from the following area:

  • Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich

The no-parking by-laws are there to allow snow removal crews to do their jobs well and timely. Municipality and Township staff has already been messaging their local areas regarding this concern. The Elgin County OPP would like to remind the motoring public that this by-law is in effect for everyone's benefit. Anyone wishing to gain information about parking by-laws can visit their local Municipality or Township website.

OPP Contact Information


Saturday, December 24, 2016 | Welcome Guest! | Login | Home | Terms of Use | RSS Feeds
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Send mail to webmaster@portstanleynews.com with questions or comments about this web site.
Copyright © 2004 - 2016 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695