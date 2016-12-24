|
Parking Restrictions in the County
PC Adam Crewdson, OPP
Elgin County, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to
remind residents of the parking by-laws that are in effect during the winter months.
No vehicles are to be parked on streets or roadways during 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. from
the following areas:
- Municipality of Central Elgin
- Municipality of West Elgin
- Municipality of Bayham
- Township of Southwold
- Township of Malahide
No vehicles are to be parked on streets or roadways during 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. from
the following area:
- Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich
The no-parking by-laws are there to allow snow removal crews to do their jobs well
and timely. Municipality and Township staff has already been messaging their local
areas regarding this concern. The Elgin County OPP would like to remind the motoring
public that this by-law is in effect for everyone's benefit. Anyone wishing to gain
information about parking by-laws can visit their local Municipality or Township
website.
