 Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Applications Monday, December 19th, 2016 

Committee of Adjustment
1. 7:00 p.m. - COA 22-16 - 47328 Dexter Line
CEP 75-16 Application for a Minor Variance No. 22-16, Myrna & George Wilson, 47328
Dexter Line
Report CEP 75-16 Background:
The subject lands were recently created through the realignment of Dexter Line,
the existing lot is 12.5 acres, with 394 feet of frontage on Dexter Line. The applicants
are requesting a minor variance to permit rural-residential use of the lot as the
Zoning By-law provides that no lot having an area of 10 acres or more shall be used
for rural-residential purposes unless it has a minimum frontage of 700 feet on a public
road.
The Committee of Adjustment voted unanimously to grant this Minor Variance Application.
2. 7:10 p.m. - COA 21-16 - 47278 Dexter Line
CEP 74-16 Application for a Minor Variance No. 21-16 - Tim & Nancy Barnick, 47278
Dexter Line
Report CEP 74-16 Background:
The subject lands were recently created through the realignment of Dexter Line,
the existing lot is 15.1 acres, with 403.5 feet of frontage on Dexter Line. The applicants
are requesting a minor variance to permit rural-residential use of the lot as the
Zoning By-law provides that no lot having an area of 10 acres or more shall be used
for rural-residential purposes unless it has a minimum frontage of 700 feet on a public
road.
The Committee of Adjustment voted unanimously to grant this Minor Variance Application.
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 7:20 p.m. - 315 Colborne Street
Notice of Public Meeting - Andrew Sloan - Zoning Amendment - 315 Colborne Street
Background:
The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Colborne Street, are currently
vacant and have approximately 30.154 metres (98.93 feet) of frontage on Colborne
Street and are approximately 1,213.38 square metres (0.30 acres) in lot area. Municipality
known as 315 Colborne Street, the lands may be legally described as Lot 36 and Part
of Lot 37, Registered Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality
of Central Elgin.
In 2012, an application was made to amend the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law
No. 1507 in order to support a proposed townhouse development consisting of four
single-storey dwelling units. At that time the townhouses were proposed to be rentals.
The application was approved by Council (By-law 1506), however the development was
never constructed and the lands eventually were sold. The new owner of the lands
wishes to complete the project, but wants to be able to sell the units individually
rather than build them only as rentals. This concept of "street townhomes" will
require an amendment to the zoning permitted through By-law 1506 in order to facilitate
implementation. Nothing else about the original proposal is changing.
The subject lands are currently located within the Residential Zone 1 (R1-55) of
the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507. The regulations of the R1-55
zone permits a townhouse dwelling and accessory buildings and structures as the
only permitted buildings and structures. The maximum number of units Is 4 and the
maximum height is one storey. A zoning by-law amendment Is required in order to
modify the site specific regulations on the subject lands to enable the proposed
townhomes to be sold as individual units.
After Mr. McCoomb explained the details of Zoning By-Law Amendment, there were no
written submissions, or questions, from the public, or council members.
The Public Meeting concluded with a Zoning By-Law Amendment to be considered at
a future Meeting of Council.