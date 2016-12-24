 Municipality of Central Elgin Planning Applications Monday, December 19th, 2016 



Committee of Adjustment 1. 7:00 p.m. - COA 22-16 - 47328 Dexter Line

CEP 75-16 Application for a Minor Variance No. 22-16, Myrna & George Wilson, 47328 Dexter Line Report CEP 75-16 Background:

The subject lands were recently created through the realignment of Dexter Line, the existing lot is 12.5 acres, with 394 feet of frontage on Dexter Line. The applicants are requesting a minor variance to permit rural-residential use of the lot as the Zoning By-law provides that no lot having an area of 10 acres or more shall be used for rural-residential purposes unless it has a minimum frontage of 700 feet on a public road. The Committee of Adjustment voted unanimously to grant this Minor Variance Application. 2. 7:10 p.m. - COA 21-16 - 47278 Dexter Line

CEP 74-16 Application for a Minor Variance No. 21-16 - Tim & Nancy Barnick, 47278 Dexter Line Report CEP 74-16 Background:

The subject lands were recently created through the realignment of Dexter Line, the existing lot is 15.1 acres, with 403.5 feet of frontage on Dexter Line. The applicants are requesting a minor variance to permit rural-residential use of the lot as the Zoning By-law provides that no lot having an area of 10 acres or more shall be used for rural-residential purposes unless it has a minimum frontage of 700 feet on a public road. The Committee of Adjustment voted unanimously to grant this Minor Variance Application. Zoning By-law Amendment 1. 7:20 p.m. - 315 Colborne Street

Notice of Public Meeting - Andrew Sloan - Zoning Amendment - 315 Colborne Street Background:

The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Colborne Street, are currently vacant and have approximately 30.154 metres (98.93 feet) of frontage on Colborne Street and are approximately 1,213.38 square metres (0.30 acres) in lot area. Municipality known as 315 Colborne Street, the lands may be legally described as Lot 36 and Part of Lot 37, Registered Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin. In 2012, an application was made to amend the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507 in order to support a proposed townhouse development consisting of four single-storey dwelling units. At that time the townhouses were proposed to be rentals. The application was approved by Council (By-law 1506), however the development was never constructed and the lands eventually were sold. The new owner of the lands wishes to complete the project, but wants to be able to sell the units individually rather than build them only as rentals. This concept of "street townhomes" will require an amendment to the zoning permitted through By-law 1506 in order to facilitate implementation. Nothing else about the original proposal is changing. The subject lands are currently located within the Residential Zone 1 (R1-55) of the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507. The regulations of the R1-55 zone permits a townhouse dwelling and accessory buildings and structures as the only permitted buildings and structures. The maximum number of units Is 4 and the maximum height is one storey. A zoning by-law amendment Is required in order to modify the site specific regulations on the subject lands to enable the proposed townhomes to be sold as individual units. After Mr. McCoomb explained the details of Zoning By-Law Amendment, there were no written submissions, or questions, from the public, or council members. The Public Meeting concluded with a Zoning By-Law Amendment to be considered at a future Meeting of Council.

