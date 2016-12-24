December 19, 2016 - A Sarnia man has been fined $1,200 under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act for unlawfully selling wild turkey eggs.

Gregory Freer pleaded guilty to selling game wildlife without a licence.

Court heard that Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers investigated a social media advertisement listing wild turkey eggs for sale. On May 25, 2016, a conservation officer met with Freer, who sold the officer four wild turkey eggs that had been removed from the wild.

Justice of the Peace Marsha L. Miskokomon heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sarnia, on December 9, 2016.

It is illegal to sell, offer, barter or trade fish and wildlife unless authorized to do so by licence or by law.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).