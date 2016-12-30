 2016 Headlines in Review 

Construction on Edith Cavell Boulevard

The Christmas Holiday break is good time to review the past years headlines that had an impact on the Port Stanley community. The headlines selected show a diversity of events that shape and define our way of life in this community on the shores of Lake Erie. Looking back at 2016, to see the big picture, we start at the beginning, as 2016 proved to be a very busy year in the Port Stanley area. Central Elgin 2016 Master Fire Plan The long-awaited new Central Elgin Master Fire Plan 2016 was presented by its authors, T.L. Powell Associates Ltd., at the Central Elgin council meeting of February 29, 2016. They identified some of the challenges to council, including the need to add clerical staff as administrative support for the Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chiefs, more volunteers in order to have sufficient personnel to respond to day time calls, a new Port Stanley fire hall located closer to the Warren Street bridge, a quint/aerial fire truck to respond to high rise fires and high farm structures, a specific dedicated training space for firefighters and the option for volunteers to pick up training at another time when work obligations force them to miss training sessions for their station. Prespas High-Rise Opposition The turnout to the public meeting on Prespa's proposed 9-storey high-rise condominium apartment complex was strong and solid despite the freezing rain coming down on March 1st, 2016 and they made it clear that they were not in favour of the proposal. Linda Easton, acting president of the Port Stanley Village Association (PSVA), gave an excellent, very professional, presentation in response to the Prespa presentation. No decision on the Prespa zoning by-law amendments was made this night, nor was it intended to be. All of the submissions received and comments made at this meeting will be considered when council does make a decision on it. If Prespa does not like the council decision they can, and most probably will, appeal that decision to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB). Central Elgin Council Approves Purchase of 4980 Sunset Road for Port Stanley Fire Station Monday April 25, 2016 - The property at 4980 Sunset Road has been identified as ideal for the relocation of the Port Stanley Fire Station, and Council has authorized the Mayor and Clerk to execute an agreement of purchase for this property in the amount of $410,000. The recommendation to relocate the Port Stanley Fire Station is found in the Fire Master Plan, received by Council in February. The existing Port Stanley fire Station is small, located in a congested area, and there is a lack of parking available. The Master Fire Plan recommended that the Port Stanley Fire Station be relocated to a location providing easy access to the Warren Street Bridge, and that the station be constructed to house a minimum of four fire trucks with drive through accessibility. The property at 4980 Sunset Road would allow for the construction of a new fire station that would meet these recommendations. The Grand Re-Opening Of The Port Stanley Festival Theatre On May 14th, 2016 the Grand Re-Opening of the Port Stanley Festival Theatre was greeted with a Full House, happy to be back in those seats that were ready for the start of the 2016 Season. Today the ribbon cutting ceremony is a proud moment, that marks a milestone in the Port Stanley Festival Theatre's history that started over Three years ago on this reconstruction journey. Phase 4 was the theatre auditorium part of the work program that got started following the end of the 2015 summer season and the Annual Playwrights Festival. The first task was to remove all of the equipment and facilities which would be reinstalled and reused in the auditorium after the renovation, specifically the 151 seats and all of the stage lighting equipment. These were carefully removed for storage until required. With the concrete for the rake installed, attention in March 2016 turned to the completion of the stage structure, installation of the lighting electronics, painting and finishing of the auditorium, installation of the carpet, and finally installing the seats. The schedule calls for the installation of the seats to start on March 28, 2016, and for this phase of the work to be completed by the beginning of April 2016, leaving one month for the installation of the stage lighting and audio systems, and commissioning of all the new systems in time for the start of the 2016 summer season. Catfish Creek Conservation Authority Rescinds Implementation Of Controversial Shoreline Aylmer, Ont. (Thurs, June 9, 2016) - The Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association (LENSLA) expressed relief today when the board of directors at Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) rescinded its adoption of the controversial Elgin County Shoreline Management Plan (ECSMP). In November 2015, the CCCA Board of Directors adopted the Elgin County Shoreline Management Plan (ECSMP) following recommendations in a report authored by Ottawa-based geo-coastal engineering firm Baird & Associates. The ECSMP’s final report, issued in mid-October 2015 was lauded by staff and individual board members from Catfish Creek, Kettle Creek, Long Point Region, and Lower Thames Valley conservation authorities as a landmark collaborative plan for Elgin County. All four authorities’ boards adopted the final version of the plan for their respective watersheds with no public consultation or input from the municipalities implicated. Elgincentives Grant Approvals On The Rise Central Elgin, ON – Elgin’s ground breaking County-wide Community Improvement Plan (CIP) continues to be a success with 42 applications for projects approved to-date. The Elgincentives CIP offers financial incentives to private businesses that cover up to 50% of eligible costs to a maximum of $15,000 per project. Businesses will qualify for Elgincentives provided that they meet certain criteria and are located in one of the following areas: Downtowns; agricultural areas; and, ports and lakeshore areas. Elgin County Woodlands Conservation By-Law Public Information Session On Wednesday, June 29th at the Port Stanley Arena, a public information session was scheduled in Port Stanley on the an amendment to the existing Elgin County Woodlands Conservation By-Law to include specific requirements for harvesting, destroying or injuring a tree or trees on specific sloped properties within the Municipality of Central Elgin. Many of people that attended the meeting were very disappointed with the proposed amendment because of all the government red tape one must follow, the need for a Arborist report, a report from a qualified geotechnical engineer, which could cost thousands, a disposal plan, a plan for adequate control of drainage and erosion impacts, in some situations, to just cut down one simple tree. The general impression from the people who commented at the meeting on this By-Law amendment seemed to dictate that it was way too costly, too complicated, and would not get the desired results that the Municipality of Central Elgin was trying to achieve by changing the existing By-Law. Port Stanley Breakwater Lighthouse Receives Heritage Designation July 8, 2016 - The Port Stanley Breakwater Lighthouse is now a designated heritage lighthouse under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act. In March, Council passed a by-law authorizing the Clerk and Mayor to execute an agreement with the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans respecting the transfer of the Port Stanley Breakwater Lighthouse to the Municipality of Central Elgin. With the transfer of ownership, the Municipality will receive a grant of $65,000 from Fisheries and Oceans Canada for the repair and restoration of the lighthouse. Elgin County OPP Responds To Missing Swimmer Incident Central Elgin, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently on scene, at the end of William Street, in Port Stanley, Ontario. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on July 14, 2016, members of the Elgin County OPP, the Central Elgin Fire Rescue – Port Stanley, and the Elgin St Thomas Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an incident in which it was reported that two swimmers appeared to be in distress in the water. A red beach warning flag was posted at the time. With the assistance from life guards and other rescuers, a 19-year-old female made it safely to shore, and received medical attention. An 18-year-old male has failed to return to shore. Central Elgin Hires Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief July 18, 2016 - On Tuesday August 2nd, Chris McDonough will be joining the Municipality of Central Elgin as the Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief- CEMC Emergency Planner. Council passed the by­law at their Regular Meeting of Council on Monday afternoon. With almost 30 years of experience, McDonough will bring a great deal of knowledge and skill to the role. McDonough began his firefighting career in 1987 with the City of Toronto. McDonough joins Central Elgin from South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services, where he held the position of Fire Chief for the past 5 years. SWIFT Receives $180 Million In Provincial And Federal Funding Through Small Communities Fund Ultra-high speed Internet connectivity is critical to rural economic development and Southwestern Ontario is another step closer to seeing the development of a project that will have a major impact on the region’s current and future vitality. Today, at the London Roundhouse in London, Ontario, the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced they are investing in the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) project with contributions of $90 million each towards the total project cost of approximately $281 million. This investment will support the expansion of access to broadband by delivering fibre optic coverage to over 350 communities with a total population of 3.5 million across Western Ontario, as well as Caledon and Niagara. Remediation Of The Contaminated Harbour Land Is Finally Underway Something that Port Stanley has been waiting a long time for, is finally becoming a reality. The commitment from Transport Canada to remediate the contaminated Harbour Land is finally underway. Lloyd Perrin said at the June 27th Council Meeting that Transport Canada had awarded the remediation contract, and work should start on July 11th, 2016. Both sides of the Harbour will be worked upon concurrently from Monday to Thursday, with Friday a clean up day, to accommodate the busy time of the year in Port Stanley. Access to Little Beach, pedestrian traffic, and parking issues in the areas affected were also discussed, with restricted access, restricted parking, and detours to still give people access options during the six week construction project. Beach Postings: Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Weekly Report The water at eight beaches in Elgin County is tested weekly in the months of July and August by Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for the presence of high levels of bacterial contamination. As of Friday, July 29th, Port Stanley Main Beach is posted for high levels of bacterial contamination Exercise ERIE VALOUR Royal Canadian Navy sailors and Canadian Army soldiers from various Reserve units across Ontario along with members of the Canadian Coast Guard and the RCMP will be training in the Municipality of Central Elgin and the town of Port Stanley. This training is entitled Exercise ERIE VALOUR and will occur in two phases on 17-­18 September 2016 and 30 September – 02 October 2016. All land and water use is expected to have minimal impact on the local population and will not impede public access. We Now Have A Port Stanley Arena Concession Operator Lloyd Perrin told Council that they now have an operator for the Port Stanley Arena Concession and that an agreement will be brought to the next Meeting Of Council On Monday, October 17th, 2016. The operator will be the Corner View Cafe from Port Bruce, they also run the Concession Stand at the Aylmer Arena, they have a proven track record, and they offered $1,050 for the season to operate. They plan to open the weekend of October 22nd, as it will take time to get everything set up. PW 71-16 2016 Port Stanley Water & Sewer Replacements A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE—020-16 Part A Edith Cavell Boulevard to J-Aar Excavating Ltd for $1,219,335.82 including HST, and Part B Catherine Street to Birnam Excavating Ltd. for $240,036.93 including HST as per Report PW 71-16. Staff reported that construction on Edith Cavell Boulevard should start around October 20th, with the possibility of work being done through the winter, with a completion in may 2017. The Motion was Carried. Ready For The Long Haul At a Council meeting in June, 2016, a proposal from Art Pol of Donwest Homes was made to Council concerning a partnership in a marketing program. Don West had already, an agreement with Messenger Delivery Service of St.Thomas to use several Semi-trailer Transports, that deliver goods on routes in the Kitchener, Waterloo, Toronto areas, as billboards for a targeted marketing program. The partnership would allow Central Elgin a choice in some of the graphic designs to be installed on the trucks, with the theme highlighting Port Stanley, and all it has to offer. A motion was passed, with Central Elgin agreeing to partner with Donwest Custom Homes in this Port Stanley marketing program for an estimated cost to the Municipality of Central Elgin of $17,500 to be funded from the Port Stanley Harbour Divestiture funds. The BIA also came on board after Don West and Lloyd Perrin took this idea to a BIA meeting. Special Meeting Of Council On Monday, October 31st, 2016 PW 76-16 Port Stanley Waste Water Treatment Facility Tender A motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award the contract for the Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant.Pumping Station 51 and Pumping Station 52 to HIRA Limited, St. Thomas in the amount of $17,681,221.00 exclusive of HST. And that staff be directed to proceed with seeking a work plan from Watson Associates to update the municipality's Development Charges Study, Water Rate Study and Waste Water Rate Study as Per Report PW 76-16. This was a recorded vote with all voting for the motion. A Port Stanley Icon The countdown has started and counting today, there is only 44 days left, until Killer Desserts closes it's doors, forever. After fifteen years of building a Port Stanley Icon, that's known for it's "Killer Desserts", owner Donelda Pocock will be retiring as of December 24th, 2016. The Bridge Has Landed The Bridge has finally found its place in the Port Stanley Harbour, as the main entrance to Hofhuis Park from the boat launch area. The process began at a Central Elgin Council meeting on September 28th, 2015, when the contract for Port Stanley harbour dredging and the building of the containment cell for Hofhuis Park to Huron District Contracting in the amount of $2,987,084.50 exclusive of HST. The project includes the construction of the containment cell including berthing wall, foot bridge from the land being created, to the land adjacent to the boat launch, and the dredging of approximately 61,000 cubic meters of material downstream of the King George VI Lift Bridge. Huron District Contracting Ltd. of Goderich built, delivered, and installed the bridge, which measures 60' x 12' and weighs 17 tons. A 240 ton crane put the IPC wood deck bridge into position. The cost of the bridge was $99,736. "A FIGHT FOR CANCER" Minor Hockey is all about kids, learning the game, playing as a team, developing values, and of course having fun. A fight for Cancer night is way for these young hockey stars to give back to the community, to raise funds, and awareness to Cancer, a disease that affects us all. The game took place at the Port Stanley Arena on December 2nd, 2016, at 7:00 p.m., Hockey Night in Port Stanley, "A FIGHT FOR CANCER" with the Port Stanley Sailors Bantam playing against the St. Thomas Bantam White. A good turnout of hockey fans gave the teams an added boost making this game, an end to end charge to get the first goal Jones New Elgin County Warden for 2017 Central Elgin - Grant Jones was acclaimed Warden of Elgin County at a session of Elgin County Council held on December 6, 2016. Jones, the Mayor of Southwold, was unopposed in his bid for the one-year position. He had declared his intention to seek the office at the September 13, 2016 County Council meeting. Jones was elected to Southwold Council in 2003 and again as Deputy Mayor in 2010. He was elected Mayor of Southwold in 2014. This is Warden Jones' first full term on Elgin County Council. He first served on Council in 2014 in the absence of then Southwold Mayor James McIntyre

