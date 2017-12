News

The Christmas Holiday break is good time to review the past years headlines that had an impact on the Port Stanley community. The headlines selected show a diversity of events that shape and define our way of life in this community on the shores of Lake Erie. Looking back at 2017, to see the big picture, we start at the beginning, as 2017 proved to be a very busy year in the Port Stanley area. read more...

4:58 AM EST Wednesday 27 December 2017 - Extreme Cold Warning in effect from Rodney to Shedden for Western Elgin County, and from St. Thomas to Aylmer for Eastern Elgin County. read more...

Ottawa, Dec. 27, 2017 - Canadian Blood Services has seen a notable increase in donations since Dec. 18 when it issued an urgent call for eligible donors to fill 35,000 open appointments by Jan. 6. However, more new and returning donors are still needed to help fill 18,000 open appointments. read more...

St. Thomas, Ontario, December 21, 2017 - The Board of Health for Elgin St. Thomas is excited to announce the appointment of its newest Order in Council member Mr. Lee Rowden. read more...

The Economic Development department is currently working on initiatives to build cycling infrastructure to help make Elgin County a more cycle friendly destination. The addition of water stations, bike racks and the branding of trails and routes are a few initiatives that have been implemented in 2017 to help cycling in Elgin County. The addition of a bike share program in Elgin County would be a unique asset to the area and would support the Ministry of Tourism's action plan to increase cyclin read more...